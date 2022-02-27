Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

BBWI opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

