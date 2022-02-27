Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of BHC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

