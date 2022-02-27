Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Down 8.4%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.