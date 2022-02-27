Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.