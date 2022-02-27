Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.65 million and the highest is $24.80 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.64 million, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 1,281,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,677. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $500.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

