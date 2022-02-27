BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will post $518.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $519.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $567.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,125. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

