Binemon (BIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.11 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

