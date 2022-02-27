Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,548,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $641.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

