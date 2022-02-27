Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $641.29 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.