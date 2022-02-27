Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $629.84 and last traded at $627.67. Approximately 4,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.