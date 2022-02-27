Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,259. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

