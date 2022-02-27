Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

