Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 261.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,254,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,989,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.57. 52,832,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $603.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

