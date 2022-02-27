BitCore Trading Down 20.1% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.53 million and $144,421.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.47 or 0.07113064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00276032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00806856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00402913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00216095 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

