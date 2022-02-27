Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

BLKB stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

