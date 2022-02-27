Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.
BLKB stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Blackbaud (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.