BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after buying an additional 259,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,699,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 701,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

