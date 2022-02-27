BlackRock Inc. Buys 13,863 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMPX stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard Aldahan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $516,225. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

