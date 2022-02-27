BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

SCHF opened at $37.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

