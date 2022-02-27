BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 208,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 151.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $543,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 10,955 shares of company stock valued at $150,385 over the last 90 days.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

