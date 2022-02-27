BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mannatech were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the second quarter worth $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

