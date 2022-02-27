BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,856,966 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,856,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 933,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 118.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 793,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,726,000 after purchasing an additional 324,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MIC opened at $3.65 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.