Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.45

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $537.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00030339 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,494,272 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

