Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 16th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.97 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.