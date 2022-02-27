Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 16th

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.97 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

