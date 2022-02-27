BMO Capital Markets Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $630.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

