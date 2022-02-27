BMO Capital Markets Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$26.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

