BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 125

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.70) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCHDF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.32) to GBX 376 ($5.11) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.