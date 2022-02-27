BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 47,340 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $49,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dover by 46.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70. Dover Co. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.