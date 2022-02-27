BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,758 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

