BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,653 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,094,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $199.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

