BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,459 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

HOLX opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

