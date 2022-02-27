Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.35 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

BBD.B opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

