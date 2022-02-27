Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,376.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

