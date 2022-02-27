Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,376.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

