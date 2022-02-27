Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Booking stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,376.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

