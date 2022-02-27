Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.80 million and the lowest is $331.28 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 713,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.