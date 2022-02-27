Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,281,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,337,000 after acquiring an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,668,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,157,000 after acquiring an additional 168,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

