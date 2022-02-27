Bradesco Corretora Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Outperform

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,425.53. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

