Bradesco Corretora Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Outperform

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,425.53. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
