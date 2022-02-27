Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.