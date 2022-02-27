Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Carter Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $91,731 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARE stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

