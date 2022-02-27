Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.16 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to report sales of $424.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.52 million and the lowest is $423.80 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 660,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 470,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 395,333 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

