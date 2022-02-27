Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.48. Crocs posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.