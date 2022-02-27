Brokerages Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

