Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

