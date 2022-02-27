Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will report $35.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.87 million and the lowest is $34.80 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 120,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,925. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.