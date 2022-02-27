Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Target Price at $53.00

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

