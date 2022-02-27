Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Price Target at $39.20

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRP Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.