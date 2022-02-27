Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $188.40

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CE opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

