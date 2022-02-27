Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) PT at $212.38

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. 78,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

