Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$26.71

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.86. 204,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

