Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price at $51.43

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

